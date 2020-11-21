A Story About the Power of Baseball: James Taylor, “Angels of Fenway”

YouTube

James Taylor's tribute to the @Boston Red Sox from the 2015 album "Before This World."

86 summers gone by

Bambino put a hex on the Bean

We were livin’ on a tear and a sigh

In the shadow of the Bronx machine

Man, you could feel it smolder

Whole town had an attitude

Tend to get a little chip on your shoulder

Say something that’s downright rude

Damn them Yankees

Outspending everybody 2 to 1

Picking up on the cream of the crop

Stealing everyone’s favorite son

Angels of Fenway – hear our prayer

We have been chastened

We have been patient

Grandmama was a Fenway fan

Even after grandad died

I still remember her holding my hand

Takin’ me along for the ride

She was born in 1918

Last year that the Red Sox won

Back then when they sold the Babe

Something that they never should have

Ever have done

“Hey Nanna can I have another Coke

Here comes the hot dog man

Look at that! His bat just broke

Gee, that’s got to kill his hand”

Riding home on the Green Line

Watching the town go by

Nanna made another Red Sox fan

‘Til the day I die

That was back in ’65

Doesn’t seem like a long time ago

Grandmama keeping hope alive

Watched them win in ‘004

Oh my god, it was beyond belief

Down 3 needing 4 in a row

Holding on by the skin of our teeth

Like a hungry dog on a bone

Angels of Fenway – give them peace

They have been patient

Red Sox Nation

The whole world held its breath

People got down on their knees

Ready for the sudden death

Praying to heaven for hell to freeze

Nanna watched from her hospital bed

She was there ’til the end of the race

I couldn’t hear the last words she said

But she was lying there with a smile on her face

Just a little smile on her face

Doesn’t feel like a long time ago