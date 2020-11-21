Hans Zimmer: Interstellar Theme, Bandura & Accordion Cover
Hans Zimmer - Interstellar Main Theme (OST Soundtrack).
Ukrainian cover by B&B Project. Bandura and Button Accordion Music.
👍 Support us on Patreon ► patreon.com
The B&B project on its YouTube channel presented a new video captured in the Kherson Grand Canyon. Bandura player Tatiana Mazur and accordion player Serhii Shamrai decided to popularize their little-known Ukrainian landscape in the village of Stanislav, Kherson oblast. Local is called the “Kherson Mountains”. Against the backdrop of incredible landscapes, the musicians played the soundtrack from the Interstellar Film Festival, the author of whose music is the German composer Hans Zimmer. As you know, musicians have already made similar videos by popularizing Ukrainian tourist attractions: (Kamyanets-Podilsky Fortress, Korostyshevsky Canyon, Kyiv Desert)
DOWNLOAD OUR MUSIC:
🎧 iTunes ► music.apple.com
🎧 GooglePlay ► play.google.com
🎧 Spotify ► open.spotify.com
🎧 Deezer ► deezer.com
Video Shooting: Vitaliy Malitsky (instagram.com)
📞 Contact us: +380505534426
📩 Email: bandbproject@meta.ua
► FACEBOOK: facebook.com
► INSTAGRAM: instagram.com
► TWITTER: @BBProject1
► TikTok: tiktok.com
👸 Bandura: Tetiana Mazur ► instagram.com
👱 Button Accordion: Sergii Shamrai ► instagram.com
▼B&B PROJECT COVERS PLAYLIST▼
YouTube
Don’t forget to subscribe, like and leave a comment 🙌
Video: instagram.com
Audio: facebook.com