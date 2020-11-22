James Taylor Beautifully Reworks a Classic: “Over the Rainbow”
“Over the Rainbow” was recorded during the sessions for James Taylor’s 2020 album, “American Standard,” but the song never made it onto the album. This is a previously unreleased, moving interpretation of The Wizard of Oz classic, “Over The Rainbow,” written by Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg.
Stream/download here:
FROM JAMES:
“I’m so glad these three songs are getting a general release. We cut more songs than would fit on the album, American Standard, which made the promotional department happy. They find uses for the extra tracks, usually as ‘exclusive’ material for the big box retailers. But I’ve regretted not giving these three pieces the exposure I think they deserve.
My solo guitar version of ‘Over the Rainbow’ has two points worth mentioning: first it keeps Yip Harburg’s original introductory verse, which is rare, though the song is forever popular. And second: its arrangement has more variations than any other “Rainbow” I’ve heard - it’s one chordy chart.”
LYRICS
When all the world seems a hopeless jumble
And the raindrops tumble all around
Heaven opens a magic lane
And when the clouds darken up the skyway
There’s a rainbow highway to be found
Leading from your window pane
To a place behind the sun
Just a step beyond the rain
Somewhere over the rainbow way up high
There’s a land that I learned of once in a lullaby
Somewhere over the rainbow skies are blue
And the dreams that you dare to dream really can come true
Someday I’ll wish upon a star
And wake up where the clouds are far behind me
Where troubles melt like lemon drops
Way up above the chimney tops
That’s where you’ll find me
Somewhere over the rainbow bluebirds fly
Birds fly over that rainbow
Why then oh why can’t I?
If happy little bluebirds fly beyond the rainbow
Why oh why can’t I?
