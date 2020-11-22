James Taylor Beautifully Reworks a Classic: “Over the Rainbow”

YouTube

“Over the Rainbow” was recorded during the sessions for James Taylor’s 2020 album, “American Standard,” but the song never made it onto the album. This is a previously unreleased, moving interpretation of The Wizard of Oz classic, “Over The Rainbow,” written by Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg.

FROM JAMES:

“I’m so glad these three songs are getting a general release. We cut more songs than would fit on the album, American Standard, which made the promotional department happy. They find uses for the extra tracks, usually as ‘exclusive’ material for the big box retailers. But I’ve regretted not giving these three pieces the exposure I think they deserve.

My solo guitar version of ‘Over the Rainbow’ has two points worth mentioning: first it keeps Yip Harburg’s original introductory verse, which is rare, though the song is forever popular. And second: its arrangement has more variations than any other “Rainbow” I’ve heard - it’s one chordy chart.”

LYRICS

When all the world seems a hopeless jumble

And the raindrops tumble all around

Heaven opens a magic lane

And when the clouds darken up the skyway

There’s a rainbow highway to be found

Leading from your window pane

To a place behind the sun

Just a step beyond the rain

Somewhere over the rainbow way up high

There’s a land that I learned of once in a lullaby

Somewhere over the rainbow skies are blue

And the dreams that you dare to dream really can come true

Someday I’ll wish upon a star

And wake up where the clouds are far behind me

Where troubles melt like lemon drops

Way up above the chimney tops

That’s where you’ll find me

Somewhere over the rainbow bluebirds fly

Birds fly over that rainbow

Why then oh why can’t I?

If happy little bluebirds fly beyond the rainbow

Why oh why can’t I?

