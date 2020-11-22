 

James Taylor Beautifully Reworks a Classic: “Over the Rainbow”

146
Music • Views: 3,109

YouTube

“Over the Rainbow” was recorded during the sessions for James Taylor’s 2020 album, “American Standard,” but the song never made it onto the album. This is a previously unreleased, moving interpretation of The Wizard of Oz classic, “Over The Rainbow,” written by Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg.

Stream/download here: found.ee

FROM JAMES:
“I’m so glad these three songs are getting a general release. We cut more songs than would fit on the album, American Standard, which made the promotional department happy. They find uses for the extra tracks, usually as ‘exclusive’ material for the big box retailers. But I’ve regretted not giving these three pieces the exposure I think they deserve.

My solo guitar version of ‘Over the Rainbow’ has two points worth mentioning: first it keeps Yip Harburg’s original introductory verse, which is rare, though the song is forever popular. And second: its arrangement has more variations than any other “Rainbow” I’ve heard - it’s one chordy chart.”

LYRICS
When all the world seems a hopeless jumble
And the raindrops tumble all around
Heaven opens a magic lane

And when the clouds darken up the skyway
There’s a rainbow highway to be found
Leading from your window pane
To a place behind the sun
Just a step beyond the rain

Somewhere over the rainbow way up high
There’s a land that I learned of once in a lullaby

Somewhere over the rainbow skies are blue
And the dreams that you dare to dream really can come true

Someday I’ll wish upon a star
And wake up where the clouds are far behind me
Where troubles melt like lemon drops
Way up above the chimney tops
That’s where you’ll find me

Somewhere over the rainbow bluebirds fly
Birds fly over that rainbow
Why then oh why can’t I?

If happy little bluebirds fly beyond the rainbow
Why oh why can’t I?

#JamesTaylor #JT #AmericanStandard

🎵 NEW ALBUM 🎵
found.ee

🌟 FOLLOW JAMES ON SOCIAL 🌟
facebook.com
instagram.com
@jamestaylor_com

🌐 VISIT THE WEBSITE 🌐
jamestaylor.com

✉️ JOIN THE MAILING LIST ✉️
jamestaylor.com

🎸 FREE GUITAR LESSONS BY JAMES 🎸

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Nduduzo Makhathini - UmlothaMusic video by Nduduzo Makhathini performing Umlotha. © 2020 Universal Music (Pty) Ltd South Africa vevo.ly
Thanos
1 day, 8 hours ago
Views: 220 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 6 •
Brian Eno - Decline and Fall (From ‘O Nome Da Morte’) The official music video for "Decline and Fall”, a track from the new album “Film Music 1976 - 2020”, is a cinematic collaboration between Brian Eno and acclaimed Brazilian film director Henrique Goldman which contemplates rain and fire, fiction ...
Thanos
4 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 562 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Brian Eno - Like I Was a Spectator 'Like I Was A Spectator', a brand new track by Brian Eno with Daniel Lanois and Roger Eno from ‘Apollo – Atmospheres & Soundtracks – Extended Edition’. The video was created using rare N.A.S.A. footage.Order now: brianeno.lnk.to Follow Brian ...
Thanos
4 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 452 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 201115After two really sunny and swell days since Eta left, Saturday was a mix of mostly sun and a bit of rain.We still managed to be really productive both days anyway. Got all the lava rock washed and shoveled into ...
dangerman
6 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 655 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 0 •
Michael Kiwanuka - Solid Ground (Live at the V&A) Listen to the Mercury Prize winning album ’KIWANUKA' now: michaelkiwanuka.lnk.to Michael Kiwanuka performing Solid Ground taken from the Mercury Prize winning album 'KIWANUKA' live at the Victoria & Albert museum in London. Sign up to Michael's mailing list: michaelkiwanuka.lnk.toFollow ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 749 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Deep Sea Diver - Impossible Weight Featuring Sharon Van Etten (Official Video) “Impossible Weight” off Deep Sea Diver’s new album 'Impossible Weight' out now. Order 'Impossible Weight' here smarturl.it Distributed by ATO Records ~~~~~~~~~ Directors: Jessica Dobson, Peter Mansen, Tyler KalbergArt direction: Jessica Dobson, Tyler KalbergDirector of photography: Tyler KalbergCamera operator ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 919 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
Black Pumas - ‘I’m Ready’ (Timelapse Mural Video) Artist: Aaron Darling Videographer/Editor: Don RayFilmed at: Native Hostel - Austin, TXSong: Black Pumas - I'm Ready “I'm Ready” is available on the deluxe edition of the Black Pumas’ debut album, out everywhere now - smarturl.it "I'm Ready" (Official ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 1,090 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
Jackie Venson on Austin City Limits ‘Back to Earth’ Jackie Venson performs "Back to Earth" on Austin City Limits. Her episode premieres November 14, 2020 on PBS. Check your local listings for details. About the EpisodeEnjoy innovative Austin rock & roll from Jackie Venson, plus a vintage 2012 ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 895 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 201108 Saturday we started washing lava rock then Eta came in with the fury of a tropical storm. Something ironic about getting out of the rain while we were getting soaked from the power washer.Electricity and all we thought it ...
dangerman
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 979 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
David Bowie - the Man Who Sold the World [2020 Mix] [Official Lyric Video] Official lyric video for David Bowie's The Man Who Sold The World [2020 Mix]. Order Metrobolist on CD and LP now: lnk.to Subscribe now: bit.ly Read more about David Bowie's 'The Man Who Sold The World' and how it ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 1,242 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 •