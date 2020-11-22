Amazing: The Adrian Belew Power Trio, “E” (Feat. Julie Slick and Jordan Perlson)

YouTube

This is a wild composition and everyone plays amazingly, but I think I’m most blown away by the bass player, Julie Slick.

Composition, guitars by Adrian Belew

Drums - Jordan Perlson

Bass - Julie Slick

Jordan’s Meinl Cymbals setup from left to right, if sitting behind the kit, is as follows:

15” Byzance Traditional Medium Hihats

18” Byzance Dark Crash

21” Byzance Dark Ride

15” Byzance Extra Dry Medium Thin Hihats

8” Byzance Dark Splash (Stack Top)

8” Byzance Brilliant Splash (Stack Bottom)

18” Byzance Sand Medium Crash

20” Byzance Extra Dry China

See a playlist of demos for each cymbal here: bit.ly