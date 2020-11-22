Amazing: The Adrian Belew Power Trio, “E” (Feat. Julie Slick and Jordan Perlson)
This is a wild composition and everyone plays amazingly, but I think I’m most blown away by the bass player, Julie Slick.
Composition, guitars by Adrian Belew
Drums - Jordan Perlson
Bass - Julie Slick
Jordan’s Meinl Cymbals setup from left to right, if sitting behind the kit, is as follows:
15” Byzance Traditional Medium Hihats
18” Byzance Dark Crash
21” Byzance Dark Ride
15” Byzance Extra Dry Medium Thin Hihats
8” Byzance Dark Splash (Stack Top)
8” Byzance Brilliant Splash (Stack Bottom)
18” Byzance Sand Medium Crash
20” Byzance Extra Dry China
See a playlist of demos for each cymbal here: bit.ly