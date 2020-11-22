Acoustic Mastery: Mike Dawes, “The Old Room”

YouTube

► Vote Mike: tinyurl.com

► Shows and Distancing + Signed Bundle: tinyurl.com

► Zoom lessons/TAB/Merch at mikedawes.com

► SUBSCRIBE/LIKE/COMMENT if you enjoy the sounds!

► Patreon: patreon.com

► Learn this song: tinyurl.com

Mike Dawes performs his fingerstyle guitar original ‘The Old Room’ from his new live album ‘Shows & Distancing: Live in the USA’ - Out now. Bundles available at a reduced price via the link above.

Also available on BANDCAMP: mikedawes.bandcamp.com

09. The Old Room - Live in Florida

————

This year has been devastating to so many people around the world. Everybody has been affected by this pandemic, wherever you live and whatever you do. For the live music fans, we miss that energy, that connection. Shows and Distancing, my third album and first live album, has arrived at a time where I hope at least some sense of relief and nostalgia can be provided to you.

Recorded throughout last year on the road in the USA, this record takes you through support sets with Justin Hayward (Moody Blues), headline shows, a live duet from Los Angeles and even excerpts from my first ever headline concert from over the pond. New York, Florida and California, three of my favourite places. I hope to return soon!

I’m incredibly proud of this record and the quality of the audio captured. Josh Clark’s mixes are SUPERB. I’ll be releasing live videos every week for the foreseeable future so don’t forget to hit ‘SUBSCRIBE’ to be notified x

Video captured by David Minasian & Trinity Houston

Edited by Mike Dawes

Colouring by Josh Partridge

Audio captured by Steve Chant & Alberto Parodi

Mixed and mastered by Get Real Audio