In Which Donald Trump’s Post-Election Grift Starts Slowly Caving In
He’s still blustering and bullshitting, but this is a cave-in, folks.
I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020
…fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2020
And Emily Murphy wasted no time in making it so.
BREAKING: GSA’s Emily Murphy has ascertained the result of the election, declaring Joe Biden the winner and allowing him to begin the transition. Here is the letter she sent to Biden: pic.twitter.com/mk0kRAcWoU
— Matt Viser (@mviser) November 23, 2020