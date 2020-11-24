A Tour De Force! Bokanté + Michael League + Metropole Orkest, “Maison en Feu” (House on Fire)

YouTube

Live performance of La Maison en Feu (House on Fire) by Bokanté + Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley. Recorded at TivoliVredenburg in Utrecht (NL) on 3 October 2018.

Written by Michael League and Malika Tirolien

Arranged by Michael League and Jules Buckley

From the Grammy nominated album ‘What Heat’ (Real World Records 2018)

Bokanté are:

Malika Tirolien

(vocals)

Jamey Haddad

(percussion)

André Ferrari

(percussion)

Keita Ogawa

(percussion)

Chris McQueen

(guitars, vocals)

Bob Lanzetti

(guitars, vocals)

Roosevelt Collier

(lap steel guitar)

Michael League

(baritone guitar, oud, vocals)

with Louis Cato

on bass, vocals