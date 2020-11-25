The Stephen Colbert Interview: President Barack Obama Shares His Frustrations About the White House’s Failed Pandemic Response
President Barack Obama is frustrated by the “shambolic nature of the government response” to the pandemic, but he has high hopes for America under the incoming Biden-Harris administration. Stick around for Part 2 and Part 3 of Stephen Colbert’s in-depth interview with the iconic former president. President Obama’s new book, “A Promised Land,” is available everywhere now. #Colbert #PresidentObama #BarackObama