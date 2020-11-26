Fantastic Full Concert Video: Snarky Puppy Live at Java Jazz Festival 2014

YouTube

Snarky Puppy live at the Jakarta International Java Jazz Festival 2014, Saturday March 1st - A2 Hall JIExpo Kemayoran, Indonesia.

Follow them on Twitter:

@realsnarkypuppy

Facebook Page:

facebook.com

Watch them on Youtube:

youtube.com

Buy their music on iTunes:

itunes.apple.com

Official Website:

snarkypuppy.com

SET LIST:

0:00 Strawman (Bring Us the Bright)

9:30 34 Klezma (Bring Us the Bright)

15:55 Lingus (We Like it Here)

27:06 Kite (We Like it Here)

34:00 Celebrity (Bring Us the Bright)

48:06 Flood (Tell Your Friends)

1:02:42 Young Stuff (groundUP)﻿

Thanks to @starklassik8 ! :)