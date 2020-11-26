Yo-Yo Ma, SongsOfComfort: Bach Cello Suite No. 3 “Sarabande”
This is for the healthcare workers on the frontlines — the Sarabande from Bach’s Cello Suite No. 3. Your ability to balance human connection and scientific truth in service of us all gives me hope. #songsofcomfort
—
This video was originally released on March 16, 2020, as part of Yo-Yo Ma’s #SongsOfComfort project, which was launched at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide comfort in a time of anxiety and fear. The project inspired thousands of people around the world to upload their own songs of comfort in the months that followed.