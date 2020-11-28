A Beautiful Classical Guitar Piece by Wunderkind Matteo Mancuso: “Time to Leave”
Music • Views: 2,348
This is my first original piece uploaded here, played with my Yamaha Transacoustic CGTA, wonderful instrument! It was a challenge for me because I hadn’t played classical guitar for a while, but it was fun to record it! Thanks to Mauro Zanotti for having shot and edited the video!
