 

A Beautiful Classical Guitar Piece by Wunderkind Matteo Mancuso: “Time to Leave”

This is my first original piece uploaded here, played with my Yamaha Transacoustic CGTA, wonderful instrument! It was a challenge for me because I hadn’t played classical guitar for a while, but it was fun to record it! Thanks to Mauro Zanotti for having shot and edited the video!

Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com

Download my Helix Patch here: drapsound.com
HX Stomp Patch: drapsound.com

