Modern Jazz From GoGo Penguin: “Petit_a” (Live From Studio 2)

YouTube

“”Petit_a - Live From Studio 2”“

Extract from the livestream show “Live From Studio 2 (Abbey Road Studios, London)”

EP Out on November 27th !

Listen to “”GoGo Penguin”” album : gogopenguin.lnk.to

Follow GoGo Penguin:

Facebook : facebook.com

Twitter : @GoGo_Penguin/

Instagram : instagram.com

Official Website : gogopenguin.co.uk

Credits:

Recorded at Abbey Road Studio 2

Mixed at Fuzzy Elephant

Recorded, Mixed, and Produced by Joseph Reiser

Assistant recording engineer – Matt Jones (Abbey Road senior recordist)

Mastering by Norman Nitzsche – Calyx mastering

Directed by Romin Casserley, edited by Bethan Fairbairn for We Are Freak

Recorded, Mixed, and Produced by Joseph Reiser

Executive producer - Kerstan Mackness, Funky Fly Music

Abbey Road Senior Recordist - Matt Jones

Abbey Road Studio Runner - Luke Glazewski

Abbey Road Studio Bookings Assistant - Tori Sunnucks

Director of Photography Mike Tamman

Camera Operators Alex Rice, Beaut Scott, Xenia Ortmann

Additional sound mixing Christian Curtis

Lighting Design - Lewis Howell

Assistant Lighting Technician - Matt Gourd

Production Assistant/Driver - Alec Russell

Published by BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd

Music video by GoGo Penguin performing Petit_a (Live).

© 2020 Decca Records France