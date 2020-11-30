Trump’s “Herd Immunity” Czar Scott Atlas Resigns

Good riddance to a Fox News crackpot. Dr. Scott Atlas resigns from Trump administration.

He may not be solely responsible for the current state of pandemic disaster, but he certainly wasn’t helping.

In one extraordinary episode in October, Twitter removed a tweet from Atlas that sought to undermine the importance of face masks because it was in violation of the platform’s Covid-19 Misleading Information Policy, according to a spokesman for the company.

And earlier this month, he criticized coronavirus restrictions in Michigan, urging residents in the state to “rise up” against the measures. The comments came weeks after officials thwarted an alleged domestic terrorism kidnapping plot against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who herself has been the subject of harsh criticism from the President and other Republicans amid the pandemic.