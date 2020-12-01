And Now, the Justice Department Is Investigating a Presidential Pardon Bribery Scheme

Nobody is really surprised by this news, but still — this one is wild. Justice Department investigating potential presidential pardon bribery scheme, court records reveal.

The Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House or related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court records unsealed Tuesday in federal court.

The case is the latest legal twist in the waning days of President Donald Trump’s administration after several of his top advisers have been convicted of federal criminal charges and as the possibility rises of Trump giving pardons to those who’ve been loyal to him.