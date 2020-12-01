The Bob Cesca Podcast: Diaper Don
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Diaper Don — [Explicit Content] We’re back from Thanksgiving break! The rumors about Trump’s diapers and his tiny desk; Our Thanksgiving vacations; Trump keeps losing; Trump’s cynical cash grab and the suckers who give him money; Giuliani will be pardoned; Full page ad in the Washington Times calling for martial law; Our G. Gordon Liddy stories; The Great Forgetting begins; John Cornyn steps in it; Neera Tanden and Twitter; Biden is way more popular than Trump; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; With music by Rocky Mountain Mike, I Hate You Just Kidding, and Zanny; and more!