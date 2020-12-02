In Which the President* of the US Releases 46 Minutes of Whining, Ranting, and Conspiracy Theories on Video

“There was a MASSIVE DUMP… of votes.”

YouTube

It’s just more of the same; you don’t really need to watch it if you’ve ever seen Trump do his phony “voter fraud” schtick. It’s too familiar by now. But if you’re a connoisseur of batshit craziness, it may be of interest because it is WAY OUT THERE, even more than usual for this ridiculous con man.

Here are a few choice scenes from this 46-minute horror show.