Colbert Interviews Fired Cybersecurity Chief Christopher Krebs - Debunks the President’s Lies About Election Fraud
Politics • Views: 2,105
Former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Christopher Krebs, was publicly fired by the president on Twitter for declaring the presidential election secure. He sits down with Stephen to discuss the need for Republican leaders to stand up for American democracy, and to debunk some of the lies the president is spreading about election fraud. #Colbert #Krebs #ChristopherKrebs