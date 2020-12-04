 

Wanna Worry About Asteroids? These Are the Ones to Worry About

163
Science • Views: 2,356

YouTube

Stephen Hawking thought an asteroid impact posed the greatest threat to life on Earth. Thanks to Kiwico for sponsoring this video. For 50% off your first month of any crate, go to kiwico.com
For other potential world ending catastrophes, check out Domain of Science: ve42.co

Special thanks to:
Prof. Dave Jewitt from UCLA Earth, Planetary, and Space Sciences
Prof. Mark Boslough from Sandia National Labs
Scott Manley: youtube.com
Ryan Wyatt at Morrison Planetarium
Prof. Amy Mainzer
Alexandr Ivanov for the opening shot of Chelyabinsk Meteor

Maps of Asteroid Impacts —ve42.co

Time passing animation from Universe Sandbox - universesandbox.com

Opposition Effect — ve42.co
Belskaya, I. N., & Shevchenko, V. G. (2000). Opposition effect of asteroids. Icarus, 147(1), 94-105.

Potentially Hazardous Asteroids — ve42.co
Perna, D., Barucci, M. A., & Fulchignoni, M. (2013). The near-Earth objects and their potential threat to our planet. The Astronomy and Astrophysics Review, 21(1), 65.

Survey of Potentially Hazardous Asteroids — ve42.co

Population Vulnerability — ve42.co
Rumpf, C. M., Lewis, H. G., & Atkinson, P. M. (2017). Population vulnerability models for asteroid impact risk assessment. Meteoritics & Planetary Science, 52(6), 1082-1102.

Size distribution of NEOs — ve42.co
Trilling, D. E., Valdes, F., Allen, L., James, D., Fuentes, C., Herrera, D., … & Rajagopal, J. (2017). The size distribution of near-earth objects larger than 10 m. The Astronomical Journal, 154(4), 170.

2020 NEOWISE Data Release — ve42.co

National Research Council Report— ve42.co
Board, S. S., & National Research Council. (2010). Defending planet earth: Near-Earth-Object surveys and hazard mitigation strategies. National Academies Press.

Tug Boat — ve42.co
Schweickart, R. L., Lu, E. T., Hut, P., & Chapman, C. R. (2003). The asteroid tugboat. Scientific American, 289(5), 54-61.

Gravity Tractor 1 — ve42.co
Lu, E. T., & Love, S. G. (2005). Gravitational tractor for towing asteroids. Nature, 438(7065), 177-178.

Laser Ablation — ve42.co
Thiry, N., & Vasile, M. (2014). Recent advances in laser ablation modelling for asteroid deflection methods. SPIE Optical Engineering+ Applications, 922608-922608.

Yarakovsky Effect — ve42.co

DART Mission — ve42.co

Nuclear 1 — ve42.co
Ahrens, T. J., & Harris, A. W. (1992). Deflection and fragmentation of near-Earth asteroids. Nature, 360(6403), 429-433.

Nuclear 2 — ve42.co
Bradley, P. A., Plesko, C. S., Clement, R. R., Conlon, L. M., Weaver, R. P., Guzik, J. A., … & Huebner, W. F. (2010, January). Challenges of deflecting an asteroid or comet nucleus with a nuclear burst. In AIP Conference Proceedings (Vol. 1208, No. 1, pp. 430-437). American Institute of Physics.

Researched and Written by Petr Lebedev, Jonny Hyman and Derek Muller
3D animations, VFX, SFX, Audio Mixing by Jonny Hyman
2D animation by Ivàn Tello
Intro animation by Nicolas Pratt
With Filming by Raquel Nuno

Music from epidemicsound.com “Stellar Dance” “Orbit” “That Notebook” “What We Discovered” “Out of Poppies” “Handwriting”
Images and video supplied by Getty Images

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Flag Observances for December There are three flag observances for the month of December in the USA. 7 DEC: (Mon) Pearl Harbor Day15 DEC: (Tue) Bill of Rights Day25 DEC: (Fri) Christmas Day (Federal Holiday) All days are full staff unless modified by ...
Anymouse 🌹🏡😷
13 minutes ago
Views: 19 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Greatest Hits Part 1A portfolio of sorts. Lots of miscellaneous images that I hope you might enjoy. Thanks for looking
William Lewis
6 hours, 57 minutes ago
Views: 68 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •
New Order - Be a Rebel (Official Video) 'Be a Rebel', the new single from New Order, out now on @Mute. Buy/Stream here: mute.ffm.to | Available on Dove Grey 12" Vinyl. Directed by NYSUProduced by GaragefilmsExecutive Producer: Oriol Uría & Rafa RebollProducer: Patricia PucholLine Producer: Natalia García ...
Thanos
9 hours, 10 minutes ago
Views: 106 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Orla Gartland - Pretending ‘Pretending’ Out Now:ffm.bio Follow Orla:IG: instagram.comFB: facebook.comTw: @orlagartland Dir - Rosie BrearArt Dir - Greta IsaacEP - Miles NathanDoP - Alistair LittlePA - Ashley WhyteMovement Dir - Chi-San Howard1st AD - Fleur Bell-HendriksFocus Puller - Anil DuruGaffer - Dave ...
Thanos
9 hours, 15 minutes ago
Views: 93 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Alanis Morissette - Happy Xmas (War Is Over) my cover of john & yoko's "happy xmas (war is over) 😁💕🎄❤️🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🤸🏾 out everywhere now alanis.lnk.to Directed by: Victor IndrizzoDirector of Photography: E.J. DevokaitisHair and Makeup: Katie NashStyling: Sara PaulsenIn Alphabetical Order: Jennifer Como, Amelia Farrell, Justin Farrell, Travis ...
Thanos
9 hours, 28 minutes ago
Views: 110 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Dangerously Viral: How Trump, Supporters Spread False Claims Author: Amanda Seitz, David Klepper, Associated Press The cellphone video shot in the dark by a woman in a parked car appeared to show something ominous: a man closing the doors of a white van and then rolling a ...
Cheechako
1 day, 2 hours ago
Views: 169 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 201129Saturday was limited to some light and general work, owing to an early morning 16 mile run.We (well she) painted another 25% of the deck. Almost done for the first coat.Then there will be a ton of touch up and ...
dangerman
3 days, 18 hours ago
Views: 351 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •
The Big Moon - Why Director/Editor - Jonjo LoweProducer - Rosie BrearDoP - Alistair LittleCinema 4D Animation - Jay DarlingtonGrade - Myles Bevan @ Time Based ArtsEdit/FX Assistant - Carina EtaeCollage Design Assist - Bex LiuChoreography - Grace Nicol Special thanks - Thrds Studio, ...
Thanos
5 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 536 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Deep Sea Diver - Impossible Weight (Studio Video) “Impossible Weight” off Deep Sea Diver’s new album 'Impossible Weight' out now. Filmed during the recording of Impossible Weight at Hall of Justice in Seattle WA. STREAM / BUY "Impossible Weight" here smarturl.it WATCH OFFICAL MUSIC VIDEO HERE : ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 793 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Eddie Vedder - Matter of Time (Official Music Video) The official music video for "Matter of Time" by Eddie Vedder. Written for everyone worldwide afflicted with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). To help fund research aimed at treating and curing EB, please donate to the EB Research Partnership: ebresearch.org “Matter ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 831 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 2 •