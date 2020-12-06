 

Sci-Fi Short Film: “The Looking Planet”

During the construction of the universe, a young spacetime engineer dreams of doing something more than his menial job of planetary ring construction, so he sets out on his own, breaking some fundamental laws in the name of self-expression — and discovering there is more going on behind the scenes of this new universe than anyone imagined.

The Looking Planet by Eric Anderson

