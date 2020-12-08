As Terse as It Gets: Supreme Court to the Trump GOP’s Attempt to Steal Pennsylvania: “Denied”

I’m no expert, but I suspect there haven’t been too many Supreme Court decisions less wordy than this one.

Washington — The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday spurned a request from Republican allies of President Trump to decertify Pennsylvania’s election results, foreclosing hopes from Mr. Trump and his backers that the justices would help deliver him a second term in the White House.

In a one-line unsigned order, the high court left intact a decision from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that tossed out a lawsuit led by Republican Congressman Mike Kelly challenging a 2019 law that expanded mail-in voting in the state.

“The application for injunctive relief presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied,” the order said. None of the nine justices indicated a dissent.