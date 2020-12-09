George Conway: This Is the Most Insane Thing Yet [VIDEO]
George Conway may be in one of the oddest marriages I’ve seen, to someone for whom I have very little respect, but he makes a lot of sense and knows what he’s talking about. So hey, I’m not judging. He’s a member of a vanishing breed, conservatives with functioning brains who haven’t fallen under the spell of the evil toad.
Attorney George Conway reacts to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to block election results by asking the Supreme Court to take up a lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin arguing that the battleground states exploited the Covid-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws.