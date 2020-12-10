Colbert: Biden Assembles His Cabinet as the President Tweets on and Aides Fuel Rumors of Mass Pardons
Late night comedians continue doing a better job of presenting the news (and more importantly, placing it in context, with a sense of humor) than almost any cable news show.
The president continues to publicly press his case that the election isn’t over, but speculation among White House aides about a coming wave of pardons paints a picture of a leader who knows his time in office is drawing short. #Colbert #Monologue #ALateShow