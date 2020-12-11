The Bob Cesca Podcast: Snot Tub Slime Machine
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Snot Tub Slime Machine — [Explicit Content] Trump is in full sedition mode; The dangers of the Red Hat movement; Trump’s Hanukkah superspreader event; Trump’s Texas lawsuit; Trump tried to intimidate the Georgia AG; Facebook under investigation for monopolistic practices; Biden’s team has to disinfect the White House; Watch out Shirkers; Where’s Kamala Harris in Time Magazine’s Person of the Year nominations?; Escaping to Canada in a big van; New Nick Lutsko Christmas song; With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; And music by Rocky Mountain Mike, Lynda Kay & Lemmy, and Well-Known Strangers; and more!