In Which the Supreme Court Declares Donald Trump the Loser

Donald Trump’s attempt to use the legal system to seize power after losing the 2020 election ends here.

Bye Don.”Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another Stateconducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissedas moot.” pic.twitter.com/O4D1S01kyT — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) December 11, 2020

“All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.”This is the end.my only friend, the end. — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 11, 2020

It was 9-0. Not even Trump’s three handpicked justices were willing to co-sign the ludicrous mess his legal team cooked up.

They apparently take their jobs and legacies much more seriously than the craven bootlicking Republicans in Congress. Who knew?