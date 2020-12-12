An Excellent Saturday Morning Jam From Becca Stevens: “Slow Burn” (Feat. Jacob Collier and the Porkestra)

YouTube

@Becca Stevens- Slow Burn (feat. @Jacob Collier)

Stream/Buy: orcd.co

From WONDERBLOOM (GroundUP Music ’20)

“GroundUP Music and I decided a GRAMMY nomination is a good reason to make a last minute 2020 quarantine-style video for “Slow Burn.” This video was produced in under a week thanks to home-filmed footage from all the musicians on the song and edited exquisitely by @Chris McQueen. My lighting was courtesy of my fancy plant grower lamp, which my plants also like a lot.” - Becca Stevens



Becca Stevens: programming, talkbox, vocals

Jacob Collier: percussion, keys & oddities, vocals

Mark Lettieri: guitar

Justin Stanton: synth bass, keys

Jordan Perlson: drums & agogo bells

Nic Hard: programming

Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski, & Nate Werth: percussion, talking, laughing & PORKESTRA!

Lyrics & music by Becca Stevens & Talia Billig

Co-arranged by Nic Hard

Edited by Chris McQueen

Filmed by and featuring Becca Stevens, Justin Stanton, Mark Lettieri, Jordan Perlson, Jacob Collier, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski, Nate Werth, & Nic Hard

LYRICS

I’m a slow burn

And you’re a quitter

Are you mad I didn’t burn out like you?

Now it’s my turn

So you’re bitter

And all you wanna do is blame me

Every time you lose

You’re a tyrant

With no one to rule

How’s that working out for you?

On an island

Cause you cut your lifeline

Now you’re wallowing in solitude (yeah)

I held on to you

Even when I saw through you

You always had it out for me

Burned down the house we built

Too proud to face the guilt

Looking for revenge

And dyin’ to rile me

Be cruel if you want to (cruel if ya want what)

What are you trying to prove?

Come at me if you’re going to (come on if you’re going to)

I don’t have time for trouble like you

You’re a taker (taker!)

And I gave you so much time (gave you so much)

How much is enough for you?

And you’re dyin’ (oooh! gimme some of that)

For one more fight

But you can never stick it out

Long enough to win

I held on to you

Even when I saw through you

You always had it out for me

Burned down the house we built

Too proud to face the guilt

Looking for revenge

And dyin’ to rile me

(Uh oh.) Ah! I held on to you (I held on to you)

Ah! How much is enough (how much is enough for you)

Ah! I held on to you (I held on to you)

Be cruel if you want to

(You wanna be cruel? You wanna be cruel?)

What are you trying to prove?

(What are you tryin’ to prove?!)

Come at me if you’re going to

(You wanna come at? Go on and come at!)

I don’t have time for trouble

Be cruel if you want to (cruel if ya want what)

What are you trying to prove?

Come at me if you’re going to (come on if you’re going to)

(Have time… trouble)

Be cruel if you want to (cruel if ya want what)

What are you trying to prove?

Come at me if you’re going to (come on if you’re going to)

I don’t have time for trouble like you

Don’t stop for trouble (won’t stop for trouble!)

Don’t stop for (i ain’t gotta stop for no)

Trouble like (no trouble)

Don’t stop for trouble (trouble won’t stop for me)

I don’t have time for trouble like you

beccastevens.com

groundupmusic.net