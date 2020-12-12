 

An Excellent Saturday Morning Jam From Becca Stevens: “Slow Burn” (Feat. Jacob Collier and the Porkestra)

11
Music • Views: 236

YouTube

@Becca Stevens- Slow Burn (feat. @Jacob Collier)
Stream/Buy: orcd.co
From WONDERBLOOM (GroundUP Music ’20)

“GroundUP Music and I decided a GRAMMY nomination is a good reason to make a last minute 2020 quarantine-style video for “Slow Burn.” This video was produced in under a week thanks to home-filmed footage from all the musicians on the song and edited exquisitely by @Chris McQueen. My lighting was courtesy of my fancy plant grower lamp, which my plants also like a lot.” - Becca Stevens

Becca Stevens: programming, talkbox, vocals
Jacob Collier: percussion, keys & oddities, vocals
Mark Lettieri: guitar
Justin Stanton: synth bass, keys
Jordan Perlson: drums & agogo bells
Nic Hard: programming
Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski, & Nate Werth: percussion, talking, laughing & PORKESTRA!
Lyrics & music by Becca Stevens & Talia Billig
Co-arranged by Nic Hard

Edited by Chris McQueen
Filmed by and featuring Becca Stevens, Justin Stanton, Mark Lettieri, Jordan Perlson, Jacob Collier, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski, Nate Werth, & Nic Hard

LYRICS
I’m a slow burn
And you’re a quitter
Are you mad I didn’t burn out like you?
Now it’s my turn
So you’re bitter
And all you wanna do is blame me
Every time you lose

You’re a tyrant
With no one to rule
How’s that working out for you?
On an island
Cause you cut your lifeline
Now you’re wallowing in solitude (yeah)

I held on to you
Even when I saw through you
You always had it out for me
Burned down the house we built
Too proud to face the guilt
Looking for revenge
And dyin’ to rile me

Be cruel if you want to (cruel if ya want what)
What are you trying to prove?
Come at me if you’re going to (come on if you’re going to)
I don’t have time for trouble like you

You’re a taker (taker!)
And I gave you so much time (gave you so much)
How much is enough for you?

And you’re dyin’ (oooh! gimme some of that)
For one more fight
But you can never stick it out
Long enough to win

I held on to you
Even when I saw through you
You always had it out for me
Burned down the house we built
Too proud to face the guilt
Looking for revenge
And dyin’ to rile me

(Uh oh.) Ah! I held on to you (I held on to you)
Ah! How much is enough (how much is enough for you)
Ah! I held on to you (I held on to you)

Be cruel if you want to
(You wanna be cruel? You wanna be cruel?)
What are you trying to prove?
(What are you tryin’ to prove?!)
Come at me if you’re going to
(You wanna come at? Go on and come at!)
I don’t have time for trouble

Be cruel if you want to (cruel if ya want what)
What are you trying to prove?
Come at me if you’re going to (come on if you’re going to)
(Have time… trouble)

Be cruel if you want to (cruel if ya want what)
What are you trying to prove?
Come at me if you’re going to (come on if you’re going to)
I don’t have time for trouble like you

Don’t stop for trouble (won’t stop for trouble!)
Don’t stop for (i ain’t gotta stop for no)
Trouble like (no trouble)
Don’t stop for trouble (trouble won’t stop for me)
I don’t have time for trouble like you

beccastevens.com
groundupmusic.net

