Afternoon Funk: The Main Squeeze, “Them Changes” (Buddy Miles) Ft. Steve Swatkins

YouTube

smack dat like button for more funk!! 🍊

Looking for THE BEST holiday gift for your significant other, family member, or secret admirer? Check out the form (bit.ly) and sign up to receive a music lesson, production session, or music advice from Corey, Max, Smiley, Reuben, or Rob!

with special guest Steve Swatkins @swattykins

IG

@instasqueeze

Corey Frye - Vocals (@fryezwiththat)

Maximillian - Guitar (@maxamillionpictures)

Smiley - Keys (@smilehighmusic)

Rob Walker - Bass (@j_walkin513)

Reuben Gingrich - Drums (@reubengingrich)

Mixing by Jonathan D. Allee (@soundzy)

Mastering by Reuben Gingrich - reubengingrich.com

Filmed by Will Crowther (@thisguysnaps)

#themainsqueeze #themchanges #buddymiles