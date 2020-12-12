 

Afternoon Funk: The Main Squeeze, “Them Changes” (Buddy Miles) Ft. Steve Swatkins

smack dat like button for more funk!! 🍊

Looking for THE BEST holiday gift for your significant other, family member, or secret admirer? Check out the form (bit.ly) and sign up to receive a music lesson, production session, or music advice from Corey, Max, Smiley, Reuben, or Rob!

with special guest Steve Swatkins @swattykins

Corey Frye - Vocals (@fryezwiththat)
Maximillian - Guitar (@maxamillionpictures)
Smiley - Keys (@smilehighmusic)
Rob Walker - Bass (@j_walkin513)
Reuben Gingrich - Drums (@reubengingrich)

Mixing by Jonathan D. Allee (@soundzy)
Mastering by Reuben Gingrich - reubengingrich.com
Filmed by Will Crowther (@thisguysnaps)

