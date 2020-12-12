Laura Marling: “Song for Our Daughter” (Official Video)
Lyrics:
Though they may want you to tread in their trail
Only to see if the path they set fails
Though they may want you to take off your clothes
Whatever they think that the action exposed
With your clothes on the floor
Taking advice from some old balding bore
You’ll ask yourself “did I want this at all?”
Do you remember what I said
The book I left by your bed
The words that some survivor read
Lately I’ve been thinking bout our daughter growing old
All of the bullshit that she might be told
There’s blood on the floor
Maybe now you’ll believe her for sure
She remembers what I said
The book I left by her bed
The words that some survivor read
Though they may take you for all you had left
You wont be forgotten for what you had not done yet
So you wished for a kiss from god
You mourn in your childish loss
Innocence gone but its not forgot
You’ll cut your way through it somehow
You remember what I said
The book you left by your bed
The words that will outlive the dead