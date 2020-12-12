Laura Marling: “Song for Our Daughter” (Official Video)

YouTube

Lyrics:

Though they may want you to tread in their trail

Only to see if the path they set fails

Though they may want you to take off your clothes

Whatever they think that the action exposed



With your clothes on the floor

Taking advice from some old balding bore

You’ll ask yourself “did I want this at all?”



Do you remember what I said

The book I left by your bed

The words that some survivor read

Lately I’ve been thinking bout our daughter growing old

All of the bullshit that she might be told

There’s blood on the floor

Maybe now you’ll believe her for sure

She remembers what I said

The book I left by her bed

The words that some survivor read



Though they may take you for all you had left

You wont be forgotten for what you had not done yet



So you wished for a kiss from god

You mourn in your childish loss

Innocence gone but its not forgot

You’ll cut your way through it somehow

You remember what I said

The book you left by your bed

The words that will outlive the dead