In Which Newt Gingrich Tweets the Quiet Part Out Loud

One thing the Trump Horror has indisputably achieved: the complete dropping of all pretense by the Republican Party’s most influential grifters. Here’s Newt Gingrich letting it all hang out on Twitter.

Why is Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger working so hard to add drop boxes and take other steps to make it harder for Republicans to win. Is he really that intimidated by Stacey Abrams? — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 13, 2020

Really? Republican voters can’t use drop boxes? Why is Gingrich so sure that helping people to vote will result in Republicans losing elections? Might it have something to do with the fact that many drop boxes are going up in minority communities? Communities that see the GOP agenda very clearly and want to defeat it?

The Southern Strategy was a long-time Republican scheme to covertly use racism to manipulate voters. Now it’s not only “southern” any more, it’s nationwide. Let’s just call it the “Republican Strategy.”