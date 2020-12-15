The Bob Cesca Podcast: Parler Plops
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Parler Plops — [Explicit Language] Last Tuesday show before the holiday break; Our New Years Eve show on Dec 31; All the breaking news from the past 24 hours; Joe Biden is the winner of the Electoral College; Trump and the Shadow Presidency; The fake electors; Moscow Mitch screws Trump; Bill Barr fired by Trump; Parler is a geyser of Red Hat tears; Mayor Pete nominated for Transportation Secretary; Trump has the worst economic record since WWII; Empathy in the time of COVID; White House staffer loses his leg due to COVID; With Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment; And music by Rocky Mountain Mike, Dave Molter, and C.C. Grace; and more!