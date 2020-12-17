A Historic Pick: Joe Biden Taps Rep. Deb Haaland as First Native American Interior Secretary

Excellent news! This is a powerful statement after the endless outrages of the historically bigoted Trump administration: Rep. Deb Haaland to be first Native American interior secretary.

With his pick, Biden heeded the call of an eclectic coalition of youth climate activists, tribal leaders, Hollywood celebrities and liberal members of Congress who rallied around Haaland for the Cabinet post, despite her short time in Congress.

Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.), who chairs the House Natural Resources Committee and helped lead the campaign on behalf of Haaland, said that “any comment that she’s not qualified for the job is wrong, and a cheap shot.” By selecting Haaland, Grijalva added, Biden is helping “begin to rewrite a legacy in this country. And I think that’s good given everything else that’s going on around us.”

Biden’s decision to appoint Haaland to head Interior will hold profound meaning for the 1.9 million Native Americans whose education and health care are often influenced by the department’s decisions.