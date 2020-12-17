 

And Now, Zefrank’s True Facts About “Army Ant Riders”

Where to buy the Army Ants Book: amazon.com
True Facts Shirts: ze-true-store.myshopify.com
Patreon: patreon.com

CREDITS:

Philipp Hönle for the phone call and for introducing me
to Eciton army ants and to their wonderful associates. Also
for allowing me the use of fantastic footage.

Daniel Kronauer for the chat and use of the amazing images from his new book! (link above) - the image in the thumbnail is also his!

Dr. Christoph von Beeren for all of the amazing
research on ant mimics, and ant hangers-on. Also
thank you for the use of your images of Nymphister k.

Kaitlin “Ant Girl” Baudier - kmbaudier.com
youtube.com
For the fantastic footage of the bivouac, the scorpion and the
raid front! So much amazing research and footage.

Matthew Lutz - vimeo.com
For the wonderful footage of bridge building as well as other
beautiful shots of the ants doing their thing!

Ernesto Carman - getyourbirds.org
For the use of the creepy swarm raid footage!

Primates Peru - Field Projects International
instagram.com

For all of the incredible footage of the ant death spiral! Donate to the Future Black Scientists Fund: flipcause.com

Andrew Core et al. for images from:
A New Threat to Honey Bees,
the Parasitic Phorid Fly Apocephalus borealis

Thank you to all of my Patreon patrons for the
patience, support and feedback

MUSIC: SoundCloud

Additional footage used under
license from:

pond5.com
videoblocks.com
Envato Elements

