The Bob Cesca Podcast: Boojahideen
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Boojahideen — [Explicit Content] Our last free show before the holiday break; The Money Man That’s Right Eddie Money is back for Christmas 2020; Chris Lavoie from the Stephanie Miller Show tested positive; Lindsey says Trump hit a “home run”; The tragedy and failure of Trump; “We want them infected”; Chris Christie’s mea culpa; Pompeo quarantined; Peter Serafinowicz’s Trump Christmas story; A killer Tucker Carlson impression; The cynical cash grab continues; Boogaloo Bois plead guilty to terrorism charges; Steve Schmidt registered as a Democrat; With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; And holiday music by The Gypsy Moths and Freekbass; and more!