 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Boojahideen

94
Politics

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Boojahideen — [Explicit Content] Our last free show before the holiday break; The Money Man That’s Right Eddie Money is back for Christmas 2020; Chris  Lavoie from the Stephanie Miller Show tested positive; Lindsey says  Trump hit a “home run”; The tragedy and failure of Trump; “We want them  infected”; Chris Christie’s mea culpa; Pompeo quarantined; Peter  Serafinowicz’s Trump Christmas story; A killer Tucker Carlson  impression; The cynical cash grab continues; Boogaloo Bois plead guilty to terrorism charges; Steve Schmidt registered as a Democrat; With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; And holiday music by The Gypsy Moths and Freekbass; and more!

