Warning: this article will probably make you angry because it’s a fairly in-depth examination of just how evil and criminal the Trump administration has been, just on the coronavirus issue: How Trump’s denial and mismanagement led to the covid pandemic’s dark winter.

The denial and mismanagement is no surprise, we’ve all lived through that this year. But the Washington Post’s reporting reveals details that are truly horrific.

The catastrophe began with Trump’s initial refusal to take seriously the threat of a once-in-a-century pandemic. But, as officials detailed, it has been compounded over time by a host of damaging presidential traits — his skepticism of science, impatience with health restrictions, prioritization of personal politics over public safety, undisciplined communications, chaotic management style, indulgence of conspiracies, proclivity toward magical thinking, allowance of turf wars and flagrant disregard for the well-being of those around him. “There isn’t a single light-switch moment where the government has screwed up and we’re going down the wrong path,” said Kyle McGowan, who resigned in August as chief of staff at the CDC under Redfield, the center’s director. “It was a series of multiple decisions that showed a lack of desire to listen to the actual scientists and also a lack of leadership in general, and that put us on this progression of where we’re at today.”

When this nightmarish presidency is finally over the United States has some serious issues of crime and punishment to deal with, because we’ve all witnessed dereliction of duty on a monumental scale. Trump, his family, and his cronies deliberately advocated policies they knew would cause deaths, with full knowledge of the consequences of their actions.

Yes, it will make you angry. Guaranteed.