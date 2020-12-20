 

Just Beautiful: Larnell Lewis, “In the Moment”

YouTube

Larnell Lewis - In the Moment
Stream and Download on Bandcamp: larnelllewis.bandcamp.com

Also, you can jam with me for the #inthemoment21 challenge at this link mailchi.mp

Written By: Larnell Lewis
Album: Relive the Moment
Filmed and Recorded at Jukasa Studios (Darren Magierowski and Jill Zimmermann)

My gratitude to everyone involved in this project:

Live performance filmed & recorded at Jukasa Studios (Darren Magierowski and Jill Zimmermann).
Videography by Thom Varey and Marco Libretti of Varey Sound
Original album tracks recorded at Canterbury Music Company (Jeremy Darby), Thunder Dome Sound (Eddie Bullen), Sam Sound Productions (Samuel Williams), and LLMusic Studios (Larnell Lewis)
Produced & Arranged by Larnell Lewis & Eddie Bullen
All compositions written by Larnell Lewis
Larnell Lewis - Drums, Percussion, Electronic Percussion and FX
Mixed by John ‘Beetle’ Bailey at The Drive Shed
Mastered by Peter Letros of Wreckhouse Mastering
Art Direction and Design by Jesse Ryan of @fweculturedesign
Photography by Avital Zemer Photography
Clothing/Fashion consultation through Val Andrews at Stylin’ by Val
Project Management by Joy Lapps-Lewis, Siobhan Murphy, and Emma Aurelia

Special thanks to @ontarioartscouncil, @factorcanada, @torontoartscouncil and @ontariocreates for their support!

Larnell proudly endorses Yamaha Electronic and Acoustic Drums, Zildjian Cymbals, Evans Drumheads, Promark Drumsticks, D’Addario musical accessories, LP Latin Percussion, and Prologix Percussion.

Special thanks to the Ontario Arts Council, Toronto Arts Council, FACTOR, and Ontario Creates for their support!

Gear List:

