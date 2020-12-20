Just Beautiful: Larnell Lewis, “In the Moment”

YouTube

Larnell Lewis - In the Moment

Stream and Download on Bandcamp: larnelllewis.bandcamp.com

Also, you can jam with me for the #inthemoment21 challenge at this link mailchi.mp

Written By: Larnell Lewis

Album: Relive the Moment

Filmed and Recorded at Jukasa Studios (Darren Magierowski and Jill Zimmermann)

My gratitude to everyone involved in this project:

Live performance filmed & recorded at Jukasa Studios (Darren Magierowski and Jill Zimmermann).

Videography by Thom Varey and Marco Libretti of Varey Sound

Original album tracks recorded at Canterbury Music Company (Jeremy Darby), Thunder Dome Sound (Eddie Bullen), Sam Sound Productions (Samuel Williams), and LLMusic Studios (Larnell Lewis)

Produced & Arranged by Larnell Lewis & Eddie Bullen

All compositions written by Larnell Lewis

Larnell Lewis - Drums, Percussion, Electronic Percussion and FX

Mixed by John ‘Beetle’ Bailey at The Drive Shed

Mastered by Peter Letros of Wreckhouse Mastering

Art Direction and Design by Jesse Ryan of @fweculturedesign

Photography by Avital Zemer Photography

Clothing/Fashion consultation through Val Andrews at Stylin’ by Val

Project Management by Joy Lapps-Lewis, Siobhan Murphy, and Emma Aurelia

Special thanks to @ontarioartscouncil, @factorcanada, @torontoartscouncil and @ontariocreates for their support!



Larnell proudly endorses Yamaha Electronic and Acoustic Drums, Zildjian Cymbals, Evans Drumheads, Promark Drumsticks, D’Addario musical accessories, LP Latin Percussion, and Prologix Percussion.

Special thanks to the Ontario Arts Council, Toronto Arts Council, FACTOR, and Ontario Creates for their support!

Gear List:

Stay Connected:

facebook.com…

@larnell_lewis

instagram.com…

larnelllewismusic.com