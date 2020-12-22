And Now, Donald Trump Is Refusing to Transfer the @WhiteHouse and @POTUS Twitter Accounts to Joe Biden
What a small, petty, malevolent creep Donald Trump is.
Biden transition says Trump admin has refused to transfer the @POTUS and @WhiteHouse Twitter accounts with followers and that Biden must start from zero — reversing goodwill gesture from Obama admin in 2016.
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) December 22, 2020
It seems to me that Twitter makes this decision, not Trump, but who knows? In any case, if Joe Biden has to start from zero followers, that’s fine — because about 75% of Trump’s followers are either bots or worthless delusional Trumpites.