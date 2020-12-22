UPDATE: Twitter Won’t Transfer Followers From the @WhiteHouse and @POTUS Twitter Accounts to Joe Biden

What a small, petty, malevolent creep Donald Trump is.

Biden transition says Trump admin has refused to transfer the @POTUS and @WhiteHouse Twitter accounts with followers and that Biden must start from zero — reversing goodwill gesture from Obama admin in 2016. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) December 22, 2020

It seems to me that Twitter makes this decision, not Trump, but who knows? In any case, if Joe Biden has to start from zero followers, that’s fine — because about 75% of Trump’s followers are either bots or worthless delusional Trumpites.

New reporting makes clear this actually was Twitter’s decision, not Trump’s: Twitter Will Reset @POTUS Account To 0 Followers After Biden Transition.

Biden’s team is pushing back against Twitter’s decision, which is a reversal from the last presidential transition. Former President Barack Obama’s 13 million followers were moved to the new @POTUS account after President Trump took over. The White House accounts include @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, @PressSec, @Cabinet and @LaCasaBlanca, each of which has large a following. The social network will instead notify followers that they can follow the new account if they choose. Accounts will be archived — for example, the Trump-era @WhiteHouse account will be archived as @WhiteHouse45. Biden’s team pushed back against Twitter’s decision in an email exchange with the company, Biden’s digital director, Rob Flaherty, said in a tweet. He also clarified that the decision was from Twitter, not from the Trump administration.

Trump remains a small, petty, malevolent creep, however.