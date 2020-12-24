Jacob Collier’s Epic Version of the Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)
Jacobs join forces in record-breaking numbers to bring you an epic nostalgic rendition of The greatest Christmas Song ever written; arranged and performed by hundreds of Jacobs in myriad quarantined incarnations.
Directed By: Jacob Collier & Matt Celia
Splendiferous tree illustration: Astrig Akseralian
