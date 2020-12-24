A Christmas Song That Means Something: The Pogues, “Fairytale of New York”

YouTube

Official video for Fairytale Of New York by The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl

Lyrics:

It was Christmas Eve, babe

In the drunk tank

An old man said to me

“Won’t see another one”

And then he sang a song

‘The Rare Old Mountain Dew’

I turned my face away

And dreamed about you

Got on a lucky one

Came in eighteen-to-one

I’ve got a feeling

This year’s for me and you

So, Happy Christmas

I love you, baby

I can see a better time

When all our dreams come true

“They’ve got cars big as bars

They’ve got rivers of gold

But the wind goes right through you;

It’s no place for the old

When you first took my hand

On a cold Christmas Eve

You promised me Broadway

Was waiting for me

“You were handsome!” “You were pretty

Queen of New York City”

When the band finished playing

They howled out for more

Sinatra was swinging

All the drunks, they were singing

We kissed on a corner

Then danced through the night

The boys of the NYPD choir

Were singing ‘Galway Bay’

And the bells were ringing out

For Christmas day

“You’re a bum, you’re a punk”

“You’re an old slut on junk

Lying there almost dead

On a drip in that bed”

“You scumbag, you maggot

You cheap lousy faggot

Happy Christmas, your arse

I pray God it’s our last”

The boys of the NYPD choir

Still singing “Galway Bay”

And the bells are ringing out

For Christmas day

“I could have been someone”

“Well, so could anyone

You took my dreams from me

When I first found you”

“I kept them with me, babe

I put them with my own

Can’t make it all alone

I’ve built my dreams around you”

The boys of the NYPD choir

Still singing “Galway Bay”

And the bells are ringing out

For Christmas day

#ThePogues #FairytaleOfNewYork