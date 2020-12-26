 

A Monumental Choral Performance: Annie Lennox With London City Voices, “Dido’s Lament”

36
Music • Views: 1,034

YouTube

Annie Lennox and London City Voices perform a choral version of Henry Purcell’s ‘Dido’s Lament’ taken from the 10th Anniversary Edition of ‘A Christmas Cornucopia’.
Donate to Greenpeace: donate.greenpeace.org.uk

With special thanks to London City Voices, a non-audition community choir based in London: londoncityvoices.co.uk

“It’s been such an honour and privilege to have been able to create this unique event in collaboration with the London City Voices Choir during this unprecedented time of the 2020 Covid 19 pandemic. I’m deeply touched and grateful to my friend and co producer Mike Stevens and choirmaster Richard Swan for making this possible. Also, to each choir member who took part from their homes through the medium of ‘Zoom’. As a long term supporter of Greenpeace I am deeply concerned by the Global Climate Crisis, which I feel is the most urgent challenge we all have to face, particularly with regard to sustainability for future generations. I very much hope to be able to make a contribution by drawing attention towards this vital issue. Additionally, I feel a tremendous sense of empathy and concern for everyone who has lost a dearly beloved friend or family member this year and hope this recording can offer a moment of shared collective mourning for those whose lives have been taken.” - Annie Lennox

Listen to Dido’s Lament: annielennox.lnk.to
Listen to the 10th Anniversary Edition of ‘A Christmas Cornucopia’: annielennox.lnk.to

