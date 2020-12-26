New Music From Crowded House: “Whatever You Want” (Live From Home)
Crowded House perform “Whatever You Want” live from home.
Crowded House is Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, Liam Finn and Elroy Finn.
LYRICS:
Some people will tell you
Whatever you want
Whatever you want
You got em well trained now
People will tell you
Whatever you want
Whatever you want
They dare not complain
Every night and every day
Some will fall upon their swords
In order that
They might serve the greater good
But don’t believe a word of it
People will tell you
Whatever you want
Whatever you want
You got em well trained now
Some people will tell you
Whatever you want
Whatever you want
They dare not complain
As crazy as a king
As bent as a snake
There are some things they will never ever say
And people will tell you whatever you want
Whatever you want
To keep you in your place
Hear the lying every day
I see the same expressions on them
How they long to speak their mind
But something always stops them dead
Should be shouting from the mountain
At their top of their voice
This is not right, this man is a fake
But they will follow him down to the edge of the cliff
And if he tells them to jump,
They will jump right in
Some people will tell you
Whatever you want
Whatever you want
You got em well trained now
Whatever you want
You raise your hand
And they respond
And they will tell you
Whatever you want
An EMI Recorded Music Australia Production © 2020 Lester Records Ltd, under exclusive license to Universal Music Australia Pty Ltd.