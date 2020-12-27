Another New Performance of a Crowded House Classic: “Fall at Your Feet”

YouTube

Originally on the 1991 album “Woodface”, this song was re-recorded live for Fangradio. Listen to full Fangradio audio episodes and podcasts at:

Official Neil Finn Website: neilfinn.com

Fangradio Mixlr showreel: mixlr.com

Apple Podcasts: apple.co

TuneIn: bit.ly

iHeartRadio: ihr.fm

Amazon Music Podcasts: amazon.com…

SoundCloud: SoundCloud

To receive receive smartphone or email alerts when Fangradio goes live, subscribe at mixlr.com