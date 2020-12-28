David Simmons, Jr. Tears It Up With Scary Pockets: Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy”
Listen on Spotify: tinyurl.com
Listen on iTunes: tinyurl.com
Join the community: patreon.com
Ok, here’s the deal: we buy a lot of our gear from reverb.com. It turns out that they have an affiliate program - every time someone clicks on the link below and buys something, Scary Pockets actually gets paid a small affiliate fee. So we hope that the gear list below not only gives you a sense of the equipment we use to make music, but that it actually helps Scary Pockets build a sustainable business as well. That said, ENJOY:
reverb.grsm.io
GEAR LIST
Drums: 60s Ludwig 22”
Bass: 1972 Fender Precision Bass (Burst)
Keys: Wurlitzer A200, Juno160
Guitar: Epiphone Olympic 1964
Amps: 1960’s Kalamazoo Two, Fender Tremolux, Aguilar
Mics: Kick: D12/JZv11, Snr: PR40, SnrBtm: 57, Hat: KM84, OH: Coles 4038, Bass KU4, GTR 57/m160/ksm32/n22, Vox: C37a, EV636
Pres: Electrodyne 501 (Kick, snr, snr btm, hat, bass, wurly, juno) AEA rpq (OH), Trident (guitar), 1073(VOX), Lachapelle (VOX)
Compressors: DBX160 (kick, bass), Little Devil (keys), Distressor (Vox)
Subscribe: bit.ly
Official Website: scarypocketsfunk.com
Stories Channel
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Twitter: @scarypockets
Bandcamp: scarypockets.bandcamp.com
Watch the newest videos
A cover of Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy” by Scary Pockets.
MUSICIAN CREDITS
Lead vocal: David Simmons, Jr.
Drums: Rob Humphreys
Bass: Joe Ayoub
Keys: Jack Conte
Guitar: Ryan Lerman
Guitars, Synth, Percussion, BGVs: Jeremy Most
AUDIO CREDITS
Recording Engineer: Chris Sorem
Mixing/Mastering: Caleb Parker
Producer: Jeremy Most
VIDEO CREDITS
Cinematography: Merlin Showalter
Editor: Adam Kritzberg
Producer: Mark Golembeski
Director: Mike Dempsey
Recorded Live at Nest Recorders in Los Angeles, CA.
About Scary Pockets
We are Scary Pockets, a funk band that releases weekly music videos, in pursuit of the funk. Scary Pockets is Ryan Lerman and Jack Conte, with the help and support from a rotating roster of the best session musicians in the LA area. Make sure to subscribe and enable ALL notifications!