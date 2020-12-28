 

David Simmons, Jr. Tears It Up With Scary Pockets: Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy”

GEAR LIST
Drums: 60s Ludwig 22”
Bass: 1972 Fender Precision Bass (Burst)
Keys: Wurlitzer A200, Juno160
Guitar: Epiphone Olympic 1964

Amps: 1960’s Kalamazoo Two, Fender Tremolux, Aguilar

Mics: Kick: D12/JZv11, Snr: PR40, SnrBtm: 57, Hat: KM84, OH: Coles 4038, Bass KU4, GTR 57/m160/ksm32/n22, Vox: C37a, EV636

Pres: Electrodyne 501 (Kick, snr, snr btm, hat, bass, wurly, juno) AEA rpq (OH), Trident (guitar), 1073(VOX), Lachapelle (VOX)

Compressors: DBX160 (kick, bass), Little Devil (keys), Distressor (Vox)

A cover of Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy” by Scary Pockets.

MUSICIAN CREDITS
Lead vocal: David Simmons, Jr.
Drums: Rob Humphreys
Bass: Joe Ayoub
Keys: Jack Conte
Guitar: Ryan Lerman
Guitars, Synth, Percussion, BGVs: Jeremy Most

AUDIO CREDITS
Recording Engineer: Chris Sorem
Mixing/Mastering: Caleb Parker
Producer: Jeremy Most

VIDEO CREDITS
Cinematography: Merlin Showalter
Editor: Adam Kritzberg
Producer: Mark Golembeski
Director: Mike Dempsey

Recorded Live at Nest Recorders in Los Angeles, CA.

About Scary Pockets
We are Scary Pockets, a funk band that releases weekly music videos, in pursuit of the funk. Scary Pockets is Ryan Lerman and Jack Conte, with the help and support from a rotating roster of the best session musicians in the LA area. Make sure to subscribe and enable ALL notifications! 

