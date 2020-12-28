David Simmons, Jr. Tears It Up With Scary Pockets: Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy”

YouTube

Ok, here’s the deal: we buy a lot of our gear from reverb.com. It turns out that they have an affiliate program - every time someone clicks on the link below and buys something, Scary Pockets actually gets paid a small affiliate fee. So we hope that the gear list below not only gives you a sense of the equipment we use to make music, but that it actually helps Scary Pockets build a sustainable business as well. That said, ENJOY:

GEAR LIST

Drums: 60s Ludwig 22”

Bass: 1972 Fender Precision Bass (Burst)

Keys: Wurlitzer A200, Juno160

Guitar: Epiphone Olympic 1964

Amps: 1960’s Kalamazoo Two, Fender Tremolux, Aguilar

Mics: Kick: D12/JZv11, Snr: PR40, SnrBtm: 57, Hat: KM84, OH: Coles 4038, Bass KU4, GTR 57/m160/ksm32/n22, Vox: C37a, EV636

Pres: Electrodyne 501 (Kick, snr, snr btm, hat, bass, wurly, juno) AEA rpq (OH), Trident (guitar), 1073(VOX), Lachapelle (VOX)

Compressors: DBX160 (kick, bass), Little Devil (keys), Distressor (Vox)

A cover of Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy” by Scary Pockets.

MUSICIAN CREDITS

Lead vocal: David Simmons, Jr.

Drums: Rob Humphreys

Bass: Joe Ayoub

Keys: Jack Conte

Guitar: Ryan Lerman

Guitars, Synth, Percussion, BGVs: Jeremy Most

AUDIO CREDITS

Recording Engineer: Chris Sorem

Mixing/Mastering: Caleb Parker

Producer: Jeremy Most

VIDEO CREDITS

Cinematography: Merlin Showalter

Editor: Adam Kritzberg

Producer: Mark Golembeski

Director: Mike Dempsey

Recorded Live at Nest Recorders in Los Angeles, CA.

About Scary Pockets

We are Scary Pockets, a funk band that releases weekly music videos, in pursuit of the funk. Scary Pockets is Ryan Lerman and Jack Conte, with the help and support from a rotating roster of the best session musicians in the LA area. Make sure to subscribe and enable ALL notifications!

