In Which 278 Cellists Play “Adagio for Strings” by Samuel Barber

YouTube

278 cellists from 29 countries!

UPDATE: THIS ARRANGEMENT IS AVAILABLE AT gum.co

This is the 10th video created to connect with other cellists across the world, and create something to collaborate on during COVID times. This project continues to grow solely through word of mouth and social media sharing. Please SUBSCRIBE and SHARE this video and keep this project growing organically.

This piece is commonly used as a song of anguish and sadness, and features over 100 memorials of people who have left this earth, uploaded by the cellists they appear next to. We are all connected.

THIS VIDEO PROJECT CONTINUES BY DONATIONS. PLEASE DONATE IF YOU FEEL INSPIRED

venmo.com

paypal.me

ALLL PROJECTS ARE OPEN TO ALL CELLISTS AT ALL LEVELS:

IF YOU ARE A CELLIST and want to participate in the next one, WE WANT YOU TO!!

SEND AN EMAIL: COVIDCELLOPROJECT@gmail.com

all directions are at: covidcelloproject.com.

For more cello choir arrangements like this and more, checkout:

cellochoirmusic.com