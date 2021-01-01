Some Acoustic Guitar Excellence for New Year’s Day: Dustin Furlow, “Andy’s Gift”
From the album “Woodscapes” - now available on all platforms.
Audio by Kim Person (Tommy Emmanuel, Stephen Bennett, Matt Thomas)
Mastering by Mike Monseur
Guitar handmade by Marc Beneteau
