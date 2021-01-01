 

Scotland’s Farewell to 2020 Is Absolutely Incredible (3-Part Video)

211
Arts • Views: 2,356

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube

Words - Jackie Kay
Soundtrack - Niteworks
Visual development artist - Gary Wilson
Drone display and film production - Celestial
Additional drone footage - Arms and Legs
Read by - David Tennant, Siobhan Redmond, Lorne MacFadyen

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2020 - Online Celebration
Fare Well is a new poem by Jackie Kay that bids farewell to 2020 and wishes a better year for 2021
Narrated by David Tennant and others, Fare Well underscores the UK’s largest swarm drone display, recorded in the Scottish Highlands and cut to spectacular views above Edinburgh.

Part One of Fare Well looks at the year gone by – the funerals and weddings cancelled, the griefs and despairs which have been collective, with a feeling that the world has become a village.

[…]

Whilst part one of Fare Well looked at the year that’s gone by, the second phase turns to look at us today and to give thanks for the many acts of community and kindness displayed by so many across the country. Jackie Kay’s narrative takes an optimistic tone, reflecting on the good of the human spirit and the sense of togetherness that has emerged from 2020.

Part two of Fare Well includes images of “WE” in the skies above Edinburgh – a message from Scotland of universality and commonality – with “WE” translated into many languages including French, Gaelic, Arabic, Greek, Korean, Mandarin and Thai.

[…]

Whilst part one and two of Fare Well looked at the year gone by, the finale turns from the celebration of Hogmanay, the end of the year, and looks with optimism to the future. Taking inspiration from a poem by Robert Burns (Sketch New Year’s Day), Scots Makar Jackie Kay echoes Burns’ question about the night of Hogmanay and asks what did ‘yesternight deliver’ and like Burns, finds that there is hope, and that it is found in nature. Burns finds hope in looking up at the skies and says that something in us never dies.

(h/t: Alephnaught.)

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Matteo Mancuso - Blues Shuffle in G Hi guys! I had some doubts recording this shuffle since I'm not a pure blues guy, but I enjoyed it a lot! Some Robben Ford- Bonamassa inspired phrasing here! Hope you enjoy it! GearYamaha Revstar customLine6 Helix You can ...
Thanos
1 day, 5 hours ago
Views: 239 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Iggy Pop - Livin’ on the Edge of the NightIggy Pop official video for “Livin' On The Edge Of Night”, from the 1990 album Brick Subscribe now to get every update: iggypop.lnk.to iggypop.comfacebook.com@iggypopinstagram.com Watch more Iggy Pop music videos: YouTube vevo.ly
Thanos
1 day, 5 hours ago
Views: 246 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
Santana & Gato Barbieri ‘Europa’ (Live, 1977)Rare from McGarvision--Carlos Santana and Gato Barbieri..If you enjoy my YouTube channel, visit my blog atzenvinylmaintenance.blogspot.com
Thanos
3 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 441 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 201227Another easy Saturday due to an early 20 mile run. Recall that both the waterfall and filter pumps failed within the same week.We ordered two more and installed them.The filter pump is working fine.The waterfall pump failed within 2 days. ...
Dangerman
3 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 431 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
The End Is NearWho needs the ball to drop on January 1st? The real celebration comes later in the month
Rightwingconspirator
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 958 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 3 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 201220 Saturday, after a 19.5 mile run, not a lot got done.Hey; we didn't used to do Saturdays at all!So while I snoozed, she started cutting in painting the deck border. The first thing we did Sunday was install the ...
Dangerman
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 1,087 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 0 •
Paul McCartney - When Winter Comes (Official Music Video) McCartney III' - the new album, out now 🎲Get yours on Amazon for an exclusive limited price, today only! paulmccartney.lnk.toListen here: paulmccartney.lnk.to Follow Paul McCartney Facebook: facebook.comInstagram: instagram.comTwitter: @paulmccartneyWebsite: paulmccartney.com Get the ‘McCartney III’ colour collections – featuring exclusive ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 1,136 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
#SongsOfComfort - Bach: Prelude to Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major This music has been with me for 60 years. It's seen me through times of stress, loss, joy, and transition. It's connected me to others all over the world, and helped me to understand life in new ways. Bach: ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 1,333 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 •
Saturday Sessions: Jacob Collier Performs ‘In Too Deep’ British-born artist Jacob Collier is a multi-instrumental maestro of the 21st century. The genre-defying musician is already a four-time Grammy winner, and is nominated for another three at the upcoming awards show. He joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 1,194 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
PTX — Auld Lang Syne Provided to YouTube by RCA Records Label Auld Lang Syne · Pentatonix Auld Lang Syne ℗ 2020 RCA Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment Released on: 2020-12-18 Lyricist: Robert BurnsArranger, Producer: Ben BramVocal Engineer: Ted TrembinskiVocal Engineer: Grant ...
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 1,560 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 •