 

Washington Post Reveals Trump Phone Call Threatening and Bullying Georgia Officials to Falsify Election Results

355
Politics • Views: 3,386

In a sane world this would be cause for immediate impeachment, conviction, and removal from office. It’s what a criminal sounds like when he thinks he’s speaking privately. Trump pressures Georgia’s Raffensperger to overturn his defeat in extraordinary call.

YouTube

President Trump urged fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat in an extraordinary one-hour phone call Saturday that election experts said raised legal questions.

The Washington Post obtained a recording of the conversation in which Trump alternately berated Raffensperger, tried to flatter him, begged him to act and threatened him with vague criminal consequences if the secretary of state refused to pursue his false claims, at one point warning that Raffensperger was taking “a big risk.”

Throughout the call, Raffensperger and his office’s general counsel rejected Trump’s assertions, explaining that the president is relying on debunked conspiracy theories and that President-elect Joe Biden’s 11,779-vote victory in Georgia was fair and accurate.

Trump dismissed their arguments.

Richard Nixon used to be the worst example of presidential criminality in US history, but Trump makes him look like an amateur.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Distraction — Timothy RyanOriginal piano song “Distraction.” Please leave a like, comment and subscribe if you haven’t! Instagram: instagram.com
Thanos
1 day, 4 hours ago
Views: 242 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 •
eTown Quarantine Sessions - Rufus Wainwright / Brandi Carlile - Who Know Where the Time Goes Rufus Wainwright, his band, Brandi Carlile and eTown host Nick Forster collaborate musically between studios in Los Angeles, Seattle and at eTown Hall in Boulder, Colorado. Brandi Carlile - vocalsRufus Wainwright - vocals "Who Knows Where The Time Goes" ...
Thanos
1 day, 7 hours ago
Views: 245 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 •
Iggy Pop - Cry for LoveIggy Pop official video for “Cry For Love”, from the 1986 album Blah-Blah-Blah Subscribe now to get every update: iggypop.lnk.to iggypop.comfacebook.com@iggypopinstagram.com Watch more Iggy Pop music videos: YouTube
Thanos
1 day, 7 hours ago
Views: 252 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Matteo Mancuso - Blues Shuffle in G Hi guys! I had some doubts recording this shuffle since I'm not a pure blues guy, but I enjoyed it a lot! Some Robben Ford- Bonamassa inspired phrasing here! Hope you enjoy it! GearYamaha Revstar customLine6 Helix You can ...
Thanos
3 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 466 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Iggy Pop - Livin’ on the Edge of the NightIggy Pop official video for “Livin' On The Edge Of Night”, from the 1990 album Brick Subscribe now to get every update: iggypop.lnk.to iggypop.comfacebook.com@iggypopinstagram.com Watch more Iggy Pop music videos: YouTube vevo.ly
Thanos
3 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 477 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
Santana & Gato Barbieri ‘Europa’ (Live, 1977)Rare from McGarvision--Carlos Santana and Gato Barbieri..If you enjoy my YouTube channel, visit my blog atzenvinylmaintenance.blogspot.com
Thanos
5 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 675 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 201227Another easy Saturday due to an early 20 mile run. Recall that both the waterfall and filter pumps failed within the same week.We ordered two more and installed them.The filter pump is working fine.The waterfall pump failed within 2 days. ...
Dangerman
5 days, 8 hours ago
Views: 656 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 0 •
The End Is NearWho needs the ball to drop on January 1st? The real celebration comes later in the month
Rightwingconspirator
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 1,197 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 3 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 201220 Saturday, after a 19.5 mile run, not a lot got done.Hey; we didn't used to do Saturdays at all!So while I snoozed, she started cutting in painting the deck border. The first thing we did Sunday was install the ...
Dangerman
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 1,313 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 0 •
Paul McCartney - When Winter Comes (Official Music Video) McCartney III' - the new album, out now 🎲Get yours on Amazon for an exclusive limited price, today only! paulmccartney.lnk.toListen here: paulmccartney.lnk.to Follow Paul McCartney Facebook: facebook.comInstagram: instagram.comTwitter: @paulmccartneyWebsite: paulmccartney.com Get the ‘McCartney III’ colour collections – featuring exclusive ...
Thanos
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 1,409 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •