Washington Post Reveals Trump Phone Call Threatening and Bullying Georgia Officials to Falsify Election Results

In a sane world this would be cause for immediate impeachment, conviction, and removal from office. It’s what a criminal sounds like when he thinks he’s speaking privately. Trump pressures Georgia’s Raffensperger to overturn his defeat in extraordinary call.

YouTube

President Trump urged fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat in an extraordinary one-hour phone call Saturday that election experts said raised legal questions.

The Washington Post obtained a recording of the conversation in which Trump alternately berated Raffensperger, tried to flatter him, begged him to act and threatened him with vague criminal consequences if the secretary of state refused to pursue his false claims, at one point warning that Raffensperger was taking “a big risk.”

Throughout the call, Raffensperger and his office’s general counsel rejected Trump’s assertions, explaining that the president is relying on debunked conspiracy theories and that President-elect Joe Biden’s 11,779-vote victory in Georgia was fair and accurate.

Trump dismissed their arguments.