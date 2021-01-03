 

Jackson Browne: “Walls and Doors” (Digital Collaboration With Reeperbahn Festival 2020)

US-Singer-Songwriter-Legende Jackson Browne performt exklusiv den Song „Walls and Doors“.

Greg Leisz: Gitarre
Jackson Browne: Piano/Gesang

Dieser Auftritt entstand im Rahmen einer digitalen Zusammenarbeit mit dem Reeperbahn Festival 2020.

Lyrics:

Ever since the world’s existed
There’s one thing that is certain
There are those who build walls
And those who open doors
Ah but this my love I’m thinking you already knew

For some it’s always winter
While others have the spring
Some people find good fortune
While others never find a thing
Ah but this my love is something you already knew

That’s how it’s always been
And I know you know it
There can be freedom only when nobody owns it
I’m going to say that again
Because I know you know it
There can be freedom only when nobody owns it

Of what use is the moon if you don’t have the night?
Of what use is a windmill with no Quixote left who’ll fight?
Ah but this my love is something you already knew
At some point on the horizon
Sky can be confused with earth
Some people dream of God
While others dream of wealth
But of course my love this is what you see out on the street

It’s how it’s always been
And I know you know it
There can be freedom only when nobody owns it
Let me say that again
Because I know that we both know it
There can be freedom only when nobody owns it
When nobody owns it
When nobody owns it
When nobody owns it
When nobody owns it

Ever since the world’s existed
There’s one thing that is certain
Some people build walls
Others open doors

