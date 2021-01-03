Acoustic Beauty: Daniel Padim, “Flying With White Wings”
Music from the album Legitimate by Daniel Padim. Mixed and Mastered by Daniel Padim.
***This song is a fantasy upon a theme by Gonzaga, and was composed by Daniel Padim as a crossover between the pop fingerstyle and the baião (a Brazilian northeast’s traditional style.
Video credits:
Filmed by Vitoria Rossi (external scene)
Filmed by Estevão Padim/Erik Brito (internal scene)
Directed by Samuel Huh
Screenplay by Daniel Padim
Color graded by Daniel Padim
Edited by Daniel Padim
Production crew:
Augusto Gabriel, Pedro Alcantara, Matheus Alcantara, Valnan Claret
Video thumbnail designed by Sophia Carreiro.
Audio recorded at Fingerstudio: fingerstudio.com.br
Daniel uses:
Woodwinds Pickup System: dbrsound.com
Novaes Guitars: novaesguitars.com
Santo Angelo Cables: santoangelo.com.br
Ernie Ball Strings: ernieball.com
Long Live to Bing Forrest.