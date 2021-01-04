Trump Is Backed Into a Corner, Still Spewing Lies About Nonexistent “Voter Fraud”

I have to hand it to Donald Trump for one thing: he certainly knows how to commit to a scam. This morning he’s continuing to rant and lie on Twitter about nonexistent “voter fraud,” evidently trying to burn America down before he’ll admit losing the 2020 election.

But oddly enough, he hasn’t yet started babbling about the phone call he made to threaten Georgia officials if they didn’t “find the votes” to hand the election to him.

How can you certify an election when the numbers being certified are verifiably WRONG. You will see the real numbers tonight during my speech, but especially on JANUARY 6th. @SenTomCotton Republicans have pluses & minuses, but one thing is sure, THEY NEVER FORGET! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2021

“We’ve seen in the last few months, unprecedented amounts of Voter Fraud.” @SenTedCruz True! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2021

“We are not acting to thwart the Democratic process, we are acting to protect it.” @SenRonJohnson — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2021

The “Surrender Caucus” within the Republican Party will go down in infamy as weak and ineffective “guardians” of our Nation, who were willing to accept the certification of fraudulent presidential numbers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2021

Yikes, this man is so unhinged. He just ignores Twitter’s empty warnings and keeps lying. But don’t worry, it isn’t as if he controls one of the largest nuclear arsenals in the world or anything dangerous like that.

Meanwhile…