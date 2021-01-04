Drunk History Does “The Scopes Monkey Trial (Evolution on Trial in 1925)”

YouTube

A lawsuit over the right to teach evolution in Tennessee schools pits legal giants Clarence Darrow and William Jennings Bryan against each other.

About Drunk History:

Based on the popular web series, Drunk History is the liquored-up narration of our nation’s history. Host Derek Waters, along with an ever-changing cast of actors and comedians, travels across the country to present the rich tales that every city in this land has to offer. Booze helps bring out the truth. It’s just that sometimes the truth is a little incoherent.



